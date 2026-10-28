Ric Flair Shows Off Busted Eye After Bloody Fall, Needs One More Surgery

Ric Flair has one more surgery -- and possibly a skin graft -- standing between him and a clean bill of health after a nasty fall hospitalized the Nature Boy ... and he looks great!

Naitch posted a pic with medical staff at USF Health in Florida on Wednesday ... and he's clearly well on the road to recovery.

"One more surgery and one more possible skin graft, and then I will be good to go!" Flair tweeted.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Ric took a tumble outside a Wagamama in Tampa on Friday, cutting his head and eye open, sending him to the hospital in an ambulance, where he spent more than 12 hours.

After the spill, Ric and his WWE SuperStar daughter, Charlotte Flair, assured fans he was okay. Flair also thanked the near-endless list of people who reached out.

Ric shared a selfie the morning after he was released, and was then spotted at an event over the weekend, but he was rockin' an eye patch, so the injury wasn't visible until now.