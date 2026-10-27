Marcellus Wiley Sued For Sexual Battery in Connection With Alleged 1999 Rape

Marcellus Wiley is being sued for sexual battery and assault by a woman who claims he raped her more than 25 years ago.

The Jane Doe filed the lawsuit against the former NFL star Tuesday ... saying she was a senior at USC in 1999 when she met Wiley while he was playing for the Buffalo Bills.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ, she says the pair went on a couple of dates, during which she made it clear she was not interested in having sex or starting a relationship with Wiley.

In late February of that year, Doe claims she and Wiley went out to a club together ... and then says she accompanied Wiley back to his hotel -- where she thought they would hang out in the lobby before parting ways.

However, Doe says Wiley pestered her into staying in his hotel room ... which she ultimately did -- though again she insists she made it clear she would not have sex with him.

Doe says she woke up in the middle of the night to Wiley allegedly grabbing her butt ... and claims she was woken up again later when she felt his erect penis on her leg.

She says Wiley climbed on top of her and raped her even though she claims she repeatedly told him "no." She claims she was shaking during the encounter ... to which he allegedly said, "Look at you ... keep shaking."

The next day, Doe says Wiley drove her back to USC ... allegedly informing her he had "the clap" -- a slang term for gonorrhea -- on the way back to campus.

Doe says she went to the hospital and says a rape kit was administered -- and she claims the results showed bruising and the presence of Wiley's semen.

She claims she reported the alleged incident to cops ... but says she was later informed by prosecutors that Wiley denied the allegations and that no criminal charges would be filed.

She's suing Wiley for sexual battery, assault, and battery.

Doe is just the latest woman to sue Wiley. Four other women filed a lawsuit against him earlier this year ... and his estranged wife, Annemarie Wiley, later alleged he had raped her multiple times during his marriage.