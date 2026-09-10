Marcellus Wiley's Estranged Wife Gets Restraining Order, Sole Custody Amid Divorce War

Former NFL star Marcellus Wiley's estranged wife, Annemarie Wiley, scored a major legal victory in their divorce ... she's getting court-ordered protection against him and sole custody of their kids ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Marcellus has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Annemarie and their three kids ... other than during monitored visits.

Per the order, Marcellus will start with monitored visits with his kids ... twice during the week and once on the weekend ... and after proof that he's completed 5 court-ordered domestic violence classes, he can have those visits unmonitored.

Once he finishes 26 classes, Marcellus and Annemarie can meet and confer to discuss extended parenting time for Marcellus that possibly includes overnights ... according to the court order.

Marcellus can still attend extracurricular activities involving his kids ... as long as he stays 20 yards away.

The judge declined to make an order on financial matters ... but did tell the two to attend co-parenting counseling sessions.

The ruling came just a day after the two squared off in court.