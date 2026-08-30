Marcellus Wiley Wants Sexual Assault Lawsuits Kept Out of Legal War With Estranged Wife

Don't Let My Ex Use My Sexual Assault Cases Against Me

Marcellus Wiley wants his sexual assault lawsuits kept far away from his restraining order fight with estranged wife Annemarie Wiley ... TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Marcellus is asking a judge to block Annemarie from bringing up the civil cases pending against him in New York during their upcoming domestic violence restraining order hearing.

His lawyers say the New York cases involve seven accusers, different alleged conduct and incidents dating back decades ... mostly to the 1990s and early 2000s. They also say the claims have never been proven in court.

Marcellus' team says Annemarie appears ready to use the New York litigation against him ... noting one of her proposed exhibits is an article about additional allegations and an effort to expand the case into a class action.

Marcellus denies the allegations and says he has never been criminally charged or convicted because of them.

His attorneys accuse Annemarie of trying to "assassinate" his character and confuse the issues.

They argue allowing the evidence would essentially force the judge to try a second case inside the restraining order hearing.

As TMZ previously reported ... Annemarie filed for divorce and sought a restraining order in July, accusing Marcellus of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.