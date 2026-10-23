Charlotte Flair Gives Update On Her Dad Ric Flair's Nasty Fall

Charlotte Flair is putting fans at ease after her dad, Ric Flair, took a nasty tumble.

The wrestler took to social media to give a lighthearted update on his condition, writing ... "Not my dad telling the doctor he fell bc of warrior dropping him on his head... (p.s. he's going to be okay)."

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The good news comes after Ric had a troubling incident in Florida Friday ... he got up from the bar at Wagamama, walked across the street, and fell on his face.

We're told he cut his head and eye open in the fall and was taken to the hospital.

This all happened just hours after he revealed he couldn't fly to a fan convention in Seattle because of a blood clot in his leg.