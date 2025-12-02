Ric Flair Addresses Hulk Hogan Comments, 'I Should Have Never Mentioned It'

Ric Flair is expressing his regret over speaking on Hulk Hogan's death ... saying he "should have never mentioned it" after the wrestling icon's wife disputed the information he shared on a podcast.

The Nature Boy went to X to address TMZ Sports' story on the matter ... in which Hulk's widow, Sky, told us Flair's claim that "street drugs" killed Hogan was simply untrue.

Okay Sky! I Got Bad Information According To You. I Should Have Never Mentioned It. I Have Known Hogan Since 1979. Let’s Just Move Past This And Concentrate On His Legacy. Period, End Of Story. Let’s PRESERVE HIS LEGACY Rather Than Dwell On Any Negative Energy. I Repeat-… pic.twitter.com/JCIqL1p9CR — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 2, 2025 @RicFlairNatrBoy

"Okay Sky!" Flair said Monday night. "I Got Bad Information According To You. I Should Have Never Mentioned It."

Flair went on to explain he did not mean to throw dirt on Hogan's name with what he said ... after all, they were buddies for decades.

"I Have Known Hogan Since 1979. Let’s Just Move Past This And Concentrate On His Legacy. Period, End Of Story. Let’s PRESERVE HIS LEGACY Rather Than Dwell On Any Negative Energy. I Repeat- Hulkamania Forever!"

Flair's comments on the "DOUBL3 COVERAGE" podcast made rounds last week ... when he said Hogan's doctors stopped prescribing him pain medications to deal with his wrestling injuries -- so he resorted to getting help off the street, a decision that ultimately led to his death at 71 years old.

Sky told us Hogan was under constant care of professionals ... and while there's no hard feelings toward Flair, what he said was incorrect.