Hulk Hogan's Son, Nick, On Potential Wrestling Career, 'It's In The Blood'

Could Nick Hogan follow in his dad Hulk's massive wrestling footsteps?? He isn't shutting it down ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to stay tight-lipped for now -- but hinted "it's in the blood."

We caught up with the 35-year-old out at LAX on Thursday ... just two days after he shared a selfie from a workout with NWA star Bryan Idol -- with a ring directly in the background.

Naturally, the post got wrestling fans talking ... and kickstarted speculation Nick could wind up in the same industry that made his father a household name and one of the greatest to ever lace up the boots.

Here's what Nick had to say minutes ago -- "You never know, man. It's in the blood. So, you never know."

Nick went on to say he's "always loved the business" ... and being around that environment makes him feel that much closer to his pops.

Nick said the wrestling community truly is a family ... so being in contact with wrestlers and execs in the industry is nothing new.

As for how he's feeling physically ... he explained he's in good shape -- but stopped short of saying why exactly he's focused on his fitness.

There's more -- Nick weighed in on whether Hulk could get a Hollywood flick tribute ... and who he'd like to see play his dad on the silver screen.