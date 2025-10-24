Wrestling Icon Abdullah the Butcher Hospitalized

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Fame inductee Abdullah the Butcher has reportedly been hospitalized.

Booking agent Steve Stasiak shared the news on social media Thursday, revealing he suffered from unspecified "serious health issues."

He also encouraged fans to come together to send "prayers, positive thoughts, and strength his way."

Abdullah began wrestling as a teen in the late 1950s and reached mainstream success in All Japan Pro Wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s. He became known for having violent, often bloody battles with his contemporaries, including Jumbo Tsuruta and Terry Funk.

He notably faced off Andre the Giant in Puerto Rico and took on Hulk Hogan in Japan.