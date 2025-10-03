Paul Walter Hauser Talks Wrestling and Springsteen on 'TMZ Live'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Actor and comedian Paul Walter Hauser popped into our newsroom Friday to talk wrestling, West Hollywood and playing against type on TMZ Live ... and we even learned about a special relationship he has with Bruce Springsteen.

The "Naked Gun" actor dropped by to record a podcast with our wrestling aficionados Roger and Branson ... he tells us he's been directing and producing segments for MLW -- Major League Wrestling -- and it turns out he's a player as well ... with 22 matches already under his belt. And he's got thoughts about the recent Raja Jackson brouhaha.

PWH gives a shout-out to Mark Wahlberg's many, many brands ... and you gotta watch the full clip to learn about his hilarious NSFW connection to The Boss ... beyond his role in the upcoming biopic starring Jeremy Allen White.