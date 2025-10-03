Matt Riddle Cuts Epic Promo, Slams, Slaps TMZ Staffer!

Play video content Inside The Ring

Former WWE champ Matt Riddle took things to another level when he lashed out against TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast hosts, picking Branson up by his collar, and slamming him on a table ... but no 911 call needed for this 'work' attack!

The crazy scene unfolded after Riddle was asked about Jake Paul, and clearly didn't take kindly to Branson suggesting the wrestler was out for a "payday," with the ex-WWE Superstar calling the pod "s****y" before getting physical with the host.

Riddle threw a helpless Branson to the ground ... as Roger backed away from the set, carefully watching.

The wrestler then grabbed the TMZ title belt and left the studio in a hurry ... before thanking Harvey and Charles for the invite.

Riddle, former MLW World Champ, is in Los Angeles for his big one-on-one match against Alexander Hammerstone at MLW's Slaughterhouse show Saturday night.

Matt was also WWE's US champ, as well as tag team champ alongside Randy Orton back in his WWE days.

Branson addressed the "incident" and his "injuries," writing on X ... "I'm okay, don't worry, just needed a little ice pack on my face!"