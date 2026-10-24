Ric Flair Shares Health Update, Photo Of Him Wearing Eye Patch After Fall

Ric Flair is letting fans know he's OK after a fall landed him in the hospital ... sharing a photo of him wearing a patch taped over his right eye.

Ric posted an update on Instagram ... thanking his fans for their support and the hospital staff for taking good care of him.

He added .. "I am focused on my healing and recovery right now. I will be okay!"

We broke the story ... Ric took a tumble outside a Wagamama in Tampa, Florida, on Friday ... cutting his head and eye open in the process.

Ric's daughter Charlotte Flair previously shared with fans that her dad was going to be all right.

Play video content Video: Ric Flair Rushed to Hospital After Falling Outside Restaurant in Florida TMZSports.com

She wrote on X ... "Not my dad telling the doctor he fell bc of warrior dropping him on his head... (p.s. he's going to be okay)."