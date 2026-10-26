Ric Flair Spotted Out and About with Eye Patch After Concerning Fall

Out And About with His Eye Patch

Ric Flair already back on his feet after his big fall ... and he's already hitting the town with some serious eyewear.

A couple photos of the retired wrestler are going viral, showing Ric out and about with his eyepatch tape all over his face.

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Ric posted one of the photos himself, posing out on the street in a crowd of people and grinning ear to ear.

In another pic, Ric was snapped sitting at a bar, eyepatch and all.

So it seems like even a hospital visit can't keep Ric from jumping back in the ring.