3-Year-Old Soccer Star: Bodycam Shows Drama With His Frustrated Parents After Being Kicked Out

Play video content Video: Toddler Soccer Star’s Parents Confronted by Cops ... Bodycam Captures It All Winter Park Police

The drama between cops and 3-year-old soccer star Nevada's parents was caught on bodycam footage.

TMZ obtained footage of the Winter Park police officers who responded to the call ... after an i9 Sports organizer called to complain about the star's parents being "disruptive."

Play video content Video: Florida Youth Soccer League Director’s 911 Call Released After Toddler Incident Winter Park Police

The organizer accuses Nevada of pushing the other kids while he's playing, and tells the cops his parents made a scene when he tried to get Nevada to stop.

He then asks the cops to tell Nevada's parents he can't play anymore ... but said the league would refund them the money they paid.

The cops walk over to Nevada's parents to get their side of the story. His mom and dad explain they paid $300 for their kid to play soccer ... and were confused as to why they were being asked to leave.

Play video content Video: Cops Called on 3-Year-Old Child for Playing Soccer Too Well

The parents said they were just cheering on their son, like other parents.

Nevada's mom says the kid wasn't hitting any other kids ... and she wasn't cursing at anyone.

The cops try to reassure them the league would be giving them a refund, but Nevada's parents weren't pleased.

As we previously reported, Nevada was kicked out of the game prior to the cops being called -- with his parents alleging it was because their toddler was outplaying the other kids ... while league director Jul Henry claims his "unruly parent" was following him around, calling him names and filming him for social media.

i9 Sports had said in their statement ... "The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us. We have reached out to the family and have begun a review that includes speaking with those involved."