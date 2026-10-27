Lamar Odom Becomes First NBA Star To Join OnlyFans: 'I’ve Always Been An Open Book'

Lamar Odom is pivoting to a new career ... becoming the first NBA star to join OnlyFans, TMZ has learned.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star tells TMZ, "People hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, but I'm not here to tell you what you will or won't see."

He adds, "I've lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I've always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven't seen yet."

Sources close to Lamar tell TMZ ... he will be posting risque content on his page, but nothing too crazy for now.

Lamar's girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, also joined Lamar and started her own OnlyFans page. We're told the two may film content together in the future.