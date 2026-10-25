Adam22 and Lena the Plug Back Together

I'll Give You a Second Chance, Don't Mess It Up!!!

Play video content Video: Adam22 and Lena the Plug Reunite After Split Instagram/@lenatheplug

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have pulled the plug on their separation ... and are officially back together.

The pair -- who showed up to Drake's 40th birthday party at Delilah Saturday -- just hard-launched their reconciliation on Instagram.

Wearing a plunging yellow dress, Lena cozied up to Adam in an intimate post set to -- appropriately -- Drake's "Solar Eclipse."

In the caption, Lena wrote ... "Really gave this man a second chance. Pls don’t mess it up. Happy 10 years."

Play video content Video: Adam 22 Says Lena The Plug And Him Are Seperated No Jumper Podcast

We reported earlier ... Adam revealed that the pair had separated in September ... and that the pair were "on ice."

The pair had been the victim of a fake divorce filing earlier this year ... with Lena claiming she never filed any papers.

The podcaster claimed that while the divorce -- which was eventually tossed out of court -- wasn't real, their issues were.

He admitted that while he was so focused on his work ... while Lena handled taking care of their kids and maintaining their home.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Takes Off Wedding Ring For Shot At Dating Drake Kick/Drake

As you know, Drizzy and Lena have their own history ... she participated in his 20-v-1 stream -- and the OnlyFans star tossed her wedding ring once she got face-to-face with the rapper.

Play video content Video: Adam22 Says Lena The Plug Took Drake Dating Show Too Far TMZ.com

Adam later told us that he felt his wife took things too far during the stream, even though he gave Lena an official signed "hall pass" ... which she proudly presented to Drake.