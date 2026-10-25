Drake's 40th Birthday Party: Alix Earle, Travis Scott, Landon Barker and More Attend Delilah Bash

Drake celebrated round 2 of his 40th birthday festivities with a star-studded bash at Delilah NYC ... just days after the Backstreet Boys surprised him at his first birthday weekend party.

Wearing a cheetah-print jacket and white button-down shirt underneath ... the rapper was all smiles showing up to the swanky celeb supper club.

Influencer Alix Earle wore a black lace bra and ensemble to the event ... while rapper Travis Scott showed up wearing a rouge and brown outfit.

Also among the celeb attendees were Landon Barker and girlfriend -- Alix's sister Ashtin Earle -- who wore a black sheer lace outfit with a plunging neckline.

On top of that ... it looks like separated exes Adam22 and estranged wife Lena the Plug reunited for the event ... as the pair were seen arriving together.

Meanwhile ... Jack Harlow kept it casual ... showing up in a brown leather jacket.