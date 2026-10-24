Drake Celebrates 40th Birthday! See His Shredded Shots!

See My Shredded Shots for the Big 4-0!

Drake started from the bottom ... now he's hit the big 4-0! And what better way to celebrate the iconic artist's major milestone than with some absolutely shredded shots?!

As you know, the rapper loves showing off his ripped physique ... so this felt like the only appropriate way to ring in his big day!

Come on ... check out those abs! We can't wait for another year of Drizzy's sexy selfies.