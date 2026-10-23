Drake's 40th Birthday Bash: Rapper Gifts Guests Luxury Bags, Backstreet Boys Perform

Drake celebrated his milestone 40th birthday in a big way, taking over New York City with an extravagant bash where he was the one handing out the gifts, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ the rapper hosted more than 400 of his closest friends and family at the exclusive Casa Cipriani in NYC for an unforgettable night.

We’re told Drake spared no expense when it came to his guests … with attendees treated to luxury giveaways, including designer handbags from Chanel and Hermès.

But the surprises didn’t stop there … Drake even organized a game show where lucky guests had the chance to walk away with cash prizes ranging from tens of thousands of dollars all the way up to a staggering $1 million.