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Goth Baddie Pinkchyu Coy About Dating Drake Months After Flirty Livestream

Goth Baddie Pinkchyu Am I Dating Drake?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Drake Dating Rumors?
Video: Goth Baddie Pinkchyu Talks Her Relationship With Drake
TMZ.com

Drake's goth girl, Pinkchyu, gave an interesting answer about her relationship with the rapper when asked where they stand today.

On Tuesday, Pinkchyu spoke to TMZ during a visit to Los Angeles. The influencer, who went viral for appearing on Drake's "20-v-1" speed dating stream, was mum when asked if she was "official" with the Canadian rapper.

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BARK FOR ME!!!
Video: Drake, goth girl
Kick/Drake

As TMZ previously reported, Drake and Pinkchyu have hung out after the livestream ... and she even appeared in his new music video.

Lin Lamar AKA Pinkchyu Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Pinkchyu Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Pinkchyu is known for her eye-catching gothic look -- which has awarded her thousands of OnlyFans subscribers ... and even a mystery musician "barking" in her DMs.

Watch the clip where Pinkchyu also gave us an update on Drake buying her mom a home.

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