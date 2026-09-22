Goth Baddie Pinkchyu Coy About Dating Drake Months After Flirty Livestream
Goth Baddie Pinkchyu Am I Dating Drake?!
Published
Drake's goth girl, Pinkchyu, gave an interesting answer about her relationship with the rapper when asked where they stand today.
On Tuesday, Pinkchyu spoke to TMZ during a visit to Los Angeles. The influencer, who went viral for appearing on Drake's "20-v-1" speed dating stream, was mum when asked if she was "official" with the Canadian rapper.
Kick/Drake
As TMZ previously reported, Drake and Pinkchyu have hung out after the livestream ... and she even appeared in his new music video.
Pinkchyu is known for her eye-catching gothic look -- which has awarded her thousands of OnlyFans subscribers ... and even a mystery musician "barking" in her DMs.
Watch the clip where Pinkchyu also gave us an update on Drake buying her mom a home.