Goth Baddie Pinkchyu Coy About Dating Drake Months After Flirty Livestream

Play video content Video: Goth Baddie Pinkchyu Talks Her Relationship With Drake TMZ.com

Drake's goth girl, Pinkchyu, gave an interesting answer about her relationship with the rapper when asked where they stand today.

On Tuesday, Pinkchyu spoke to TMZ during a visit to Los Angeles. The influencer, who went viral for appearing on Drake's "20-v-1" speed dating stream, was mum when asked if she was "official" with the Canadian rapper.

Play video content Video: Drake, goth girl Kick/Drake

As TMZ previously reported, Drake and Pinkchyu have hung out after the livestream ... and she even appeared in his new music video.

Pinkchyu is known for her eye-catching gothic look -- which has awarded her thousands of OnlyFans subscribers ... and even a mystery musician "barking" in her DMs.