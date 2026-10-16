Drake's Team Denies Stealing 'Janice STFU' Chorus, Calls Lawsuit a Money Grab

Drake's team is firing back at a lawsuit accusing him of stealing the chorus of one of his biggest hits ... and his team says the whole thing is a money grab, TMZ has learned.

Producer Aviel Calev Hirschfield -- also known as Avi -- sued Drake Friday, accusing the rapper of ripping off the chorus of his smash hit "Janice STFU."

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Avi claims he recorded the hook in January 2026 and sent it to producers who worked with Drake ... only to hear the exact same lyrics and melody when Drake released the track in May.

Avi says he even provided audio files with timestamps to back up his claims, but Drake's camp refused to give him credit or a cut of the profits.

A rep for Drake tells TMZ ... "These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied. There is not one iota of truth to these accusations."

The rep goes on to call the lawsuit a "manufactured and baseless attempt" to exploit Drake's name and success for money and attention, insisting the claims are entirely made up.

Drake's team added, "Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop."