Drake's Pal Keshia Chanté Denies Rapper Is Her Baby Daddy, Says Kid's Dad Is Famous

But Says Father Is Famous

Keshia Chanté is speaking out about rumors that she is set to give birth to Drake's kid ... hours after the rapper's rep told us he's NOT the father.

A rep for Keshia tells TMZ ... her unborn son's father is a "public figure in music."

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The rep says Keshia is "protective of her family, which is why she has kept her pregnancy under wraps for almost 8 months."

While her rep denied Drake was the father, they didn't name the baby's daddy.

As TMZ first reported, Drake's reps at The Agency Group called the rumors spreading online Tuesday "inaccurate" and completely false.

Talk of Drake potentially welcoming another child started Tuesday after Keisha posted several photos from a maternity shoot ... but didn't name the father. Drake and Keisha have known each other for years, which led to people trying to connect dots that weren't there.

Drake has one son named Adonis, 8, whom he had with French artist Sophie Brussaux.