Drake's Rep Denies Rumors That He's Father of Keshia Chanté's Baby

Rep Says Rapper Is Not the Father of Keshia Chanté's Kid!!!

Drake's rep is ripping apart rumors that he fathered a child with a fellow music star and longtime friend ... calling them complete and total BS.

Here's the deal ... singer-songwriter Keshia Chanté shared her pregnancy Tuesday in an article with the outlet Hello! -- glowing in a maternity shoot and revealing she's having a baby boy.

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Keshia wouldn't say who the father is ... though she implied on social media he's in the music industry ... and it didn't take long for Drake's name to get dragged into things.

Keshia -- a Canadian -- has a friendship with Drake ... and people jumped to conclusions pretty quickly, claiming he must've fathered her child.

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The Agency Group, Drake's rep, tells us they can completely and unequivocally deny the "inaccurate" rumors.

As you know ... Drake is the father of one child -- his son Adonis, who turns 9 next week. He shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, who just got married over the summer.

Drake usually keeps his love life quiet ... though he recently sparked romantic rumors with "goth baddie" Pinkchyu.