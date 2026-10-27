Alexander Brothers Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison After Sex Trafficking Conviction

Real estate moguls Oren, Alon, and Tal Alexander have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison after their federal sex trafficking convictions.

The brothers appeared in a New York City courtroom Tuesday, where a judge handed down the severe sentence.

As we reported ... the Alexanders were all found guilty in March on 10 counts, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking by force after prosecutors claimed they began drugging and raping women as far back as their high school days in the early 2000s.

Eleven women who say they were assaulted by the brothers testified at their trial ... though prosecutors claim more than 60 have come forward and accused at least one of the brothers of rape.

The 11 who testified delivered victim impact statements on Tuesday. The Alexanders are asking for the minimum sentence of 15 years ... with their lawyers claiming the men are good fathers and husbands.