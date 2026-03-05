'MDLLA' Star Tracy Tutor Sues Oren Alexander for Sexual Assault

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Tracy Tutor claims one of America's former top-earning real estate agents drugged and assaulted her back in 2014 ... and now she wants him to pay for it.

In a lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Tracy alleges Oren Alexander was a major player at real estate company Douglas Elliman back when she was considering a job there. During her recruitment process, she says she was invited to fly from L.A. to NYC for a dinner with the company's top stars ... which included Oren.

Tracy claims she was handed a "large, pink cocktail" and shortly after drinking it, "she blacked out."

The papers say a male friend later found Tracy in the bathroom with Oren, who was allegedly kissing her with his shirt unbuttoned and "touching her in intimate areas for his own gratification."

While Oren is listed as the sole defendant, Tracy says he didn't work alone. She claims Oren and his two brothers -- Alon and Tal -- drugged and assaulted women for more than a decade.

All three brothers are currently on trial in Manhattan for sex trafficking.

Oren's attorney, Jason Goldman, tells TMZ ... "Ms. Tutor and her counsel have timed the filing of this salacious and demonstrably false lawsuit for maximum media impact, choosing the eve of jury deliberations in the federal trial despite the fact that the allegations are more than a decade old and have already been aired publicly."