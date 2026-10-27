Savannah Chrisley's Mystery Fiancé Revealed as Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Partner

Savannah Chrisley isn't just engaged to any mystery man ... TMZ has learned her fiancé is Jason Galanis, a former business partner of Hunter Biden whose federal prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Galanis is the man Savannah has been secretly dating for more than a year, and the father of her unborn child.

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Galanis, a businessman, was convicted in connection with multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes, including one involving a Native American tribal entity, and sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison. Trump commuted his sentence in March 2025.

Galanis also has ties to Hunter Biden, previously working with the former president's son and his business associate, Devon Archer, on investment ventures.

As we reported ... Savannah announced she's pregnant and engaged, sharing a video featuring her growing baby bump, ultrasound images, and her mystery man, whom she initially identified only as "J."

Savannah revealed on her "Unlocked" podcast that her fiancé's first name is Jason and explained they met through political circles while she was fighting to secure pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Play video content Video: Savannah Chrisley Finally Reveals Who She's Marrying Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

She said Jason reached out in June 2025 to congratulate her on successfully advocating for her parents, and their conversations eventually turned romantic. The two began dating the following month.

TMZ previously obtained photos of Savannah and Jason vacationing in the Cayman Islands and cruising around Nashville.

Play video content Video: Savannah Chrisley Sparks Romance Rumors with Mystery Man in Cayman Islands TMZ.com

Our sources told us in June the couple had been dating exclusively for several months and were intentionally keeping their romance out of the spotlight.