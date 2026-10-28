Britt McHenry Breaks Silence On NBA Game Drama: Man Yelling Wished Gang Rape On Me

Play video content Video: Britt McHenry Speaks Out After NBA Game Heckler Allegedly Wished Gang Rape on Her Instagram/@brittmchenry

Britt McHenry, the former Trump staffer who was forced to resign, is speaking out about the incident at the Washington Wizards game that led to her being ousted from the State Department.

The former ESPN host said she went to the Wizards game on October 21 with her friend Andrew, who she said bought her ticket.

She said the drama started when a man in front of them – wearing what she believed was a “knockoff Patagonia vest” – was yelling horrible things about Kyle Kuzma’s fiancée, Winnie Harlow.

She claims he was yelling vile things to Kyle like “you suck because your girl is hideous.”

Britt said she was shocked by the comments, especially remarks about Winnie’s skin condition.

She said she turned to the men and made a sarcastic comment ... which led to another man telling her to “shut the fuck up, you dumb b***h.”

Britt said she fired back and things escalated. She said she left her seat with her friend but then went back after deciding she didn’t want the men to ruin her night.

She said they went back to their seats, where the men allegedly started throwing things at her.

Play video content Video: Trump Staffer Britt McHenry Throws Drink at Fan at NBA Game, on Video TMZ.com

Britt claims one of the men allegedly made a comment about her being gang raped … which caused her to throw her drink. TMZ obtained video of Britt throwing her drink at one of the men ... and later leaving the stadium.

She said she was just sticking up for Winnie … who she “admires.”