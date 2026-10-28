Boxer Edgar Berlanga Arrested For Allegedly Pistol-Whipping His Baby Mama

Professional boxer Edgar Berlanga is in a heap of trouble after cops say he pistol-whipped his baby mama during a heated argument that led to his arrest for aggravated battery ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Berlanga was driving with his baby mama in Polk County, FL on October 18 when the two got into the argument, which authorities say quickly turned violent.

Police say Berlanga started slapping the woman before pulling out a pistol and striking her in the head with it.

According to the report, the woman then tried to jump out of the vehicle, but Berlanga grabbed her arm to keep her inside the car ... until she eventually managed to break free.

Cops say the baby mama then ran to a 7-Eleven, where bystanders called police. The woman spoke to officers when they arrived, who say they observed swelling and bruising on her forehead that appeared to be consistent with her account.

The officer asked if Berlanga's firearm was real, and the woman confirmed that it was because she said they were at the gun range only 20 minutes before.

The report says the woman did not want to press charges, but police arrested Berlanga anyway because it was a domestic violence case.

Berlanga was booked in the Pasco County jail for two domestic violence offenses -- felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery touch/strike. Records show he made his first court appearance Tuesday and bond was set at $16,000.

Berlanga is a top boxer with a 24-2 record with 19 KOs. He lost to Canelo Alvarez in a unanimous decision for the WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles in September 2024.