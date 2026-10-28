UC San Diego PhD Student Pleads Guilty to Beating 6-Week-Old Child to Death

Nicole Virzi, a UC San Diego student who was just weeks away from completing her PhD when she was arrested, just pled guilty to beating a 6-week-old child to death.

The 32-year-old PhD student pled guilty to third-degree criminal homicide for killing Leon Katz back in 2024. The maximum sentence is reportedly 40 years.

Leon's mother, Savannah Roberts, spoke in court after Virzi pled guilty ... saying, "[This has] eradicated my sense of safety across every domain of my life. I will never fully understand the torture and murder that Nicole inflicted on my twins."

She added, "I've learned that the bogeyman is real and monsters really do live under the bed."

Virzi and Roberts met while working as research coordinators in Drexel University's graduate psychology department in Philadelphia, PA. The two became close friends ... with Virzi even serving as Roberts' maid of honor.

In June 2024, Virzi went to visit Roberts in Pittsburgh. According to cops, Virzi claimed she saw blood on Ari Roberts' groin. Ari is Leon's twin brother, who is still alive.

While Roberts and her husband went to the hospital, Virzi watched Leon ... and claimed he fell out of his baby bouncer and hit his head before she called 911. He was pronounced dead a few hours later.

An autopsy reportedly determined the injuries were caused by blunt force trauma and were consistent with child abuse.