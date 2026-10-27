Escaped Tennessee Murderer: Victim's Family Has Not Been Contacted By Law Enforcement

Convicted killer Jacob Allen Morley is still on the run ... but his victim's sister says she wouldn't be able to tell by the way law enforcement is acting -- because no one called to let her know.

Carrie Norman -- the sister of Cody Birchfield, whom Morley was convicted of killing last year -- revealed that she learned he'd escaped from her best friend ... not the cops.

We reached out to her ... and she tells us she's only received communication from the local district attorney's witness coordinator -- who asked if the family had received a threat.

Carrie is laying the blame squarely at the feet of the Tennessee Department of Correction ... claiming Jacob was placed in minimum security -- and questioning how he was able to slip through multiple fences.

Northwest Correctional Complex houses nearly 2,000 inmates ... both minimum security and higher security risks -- with different protocols depending on potential risk to the community. It's unclear exactly what level of security Morley slipped through.

Carrie says her family was advised to get a VINE link account ... and promised they would be notified of any update about Morley -- but says they never received a notification about his escape. As of today, the account still shows him in custody.

Carrie is asking for help from the entire community ... and they especially want to make it clear Morley is a dangerous, cold-blooded killer who they fear will kill again.

She says she believes her family and the community are in serious danger. She is asking for more boots on the ground because it has been 24 hours and still no leads.

Play video content Video: Escaped Inmate Jacob Allen Morley Seen Stealing Truck Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

As we reported ... Morley snuck out of the prison on Sunday night ... and was caught on camera stealing a car just a few hours later.