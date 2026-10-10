Christa Pike Released From Hospital After Surviving Botched Execution

Christa Pike, the Tennessee death row inmate who survived a botched lethal injection last month, is out of the hospital and back behind bars.

The 50-year-old convicted killer was discharged from the hospital and returned to the women's prison where she's spent the past 30 years.

Pike's attorneys confirmed the news Saturday, saying she's still receiving medical attention following the failed execution.

In a statement, her attorneys said Pike is thankful for the first responders and medical professionals who treated her, adding they're continuing to monitor her recovery.

As we reported ... Pike was scheduled to be executed September 30 for the brutal 1995 murder of her classmate, Colleen Slemmer.

However, the execution went horribly wrong when Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital, the drug Tennessee uses for lethal injections.

Instead of being pronounced dead, Pike was transported to a hospital for emergency medical care ... where she remained until her release.

The failed execution has since raised serious questions about Tennessee's lethal injection procedures.

A judge also ordered the Tennessee Department of Correction to preserve all evidence connected to Pike's botched execution.