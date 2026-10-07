Play video content Video: Christa Pike Attorneys Back in Court for Emergency Hearing, Watch Live

Christa Pike is back at the center of a courtroom fight after surviving Tennessee's botched attempt to execute her ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Pike's attorneys are in court this morning for a status conference tied to an emergency motion filed after the failed execution.

As we reported, Tennessee tried to put Pike to death last week, but she survived two doses of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital and was rushed from prison to a Nashville hospital.

Her attorneys say she's awake and talking, though she remains hospitalized and is facing a long recovery.

The failed execution has already prompted Gov. Bill Lee to halt Tennessee's remaining executions for the year while the state investigates what went wrong.

Play video content Video: Christa Pike's Lawyers Call for Death Sentence to Be Commuted After Failed Execution

Pike's legal team is also asking the court to preserve evidence connected to the execution attempt ... arguing the court still has authority to step in while the case moves forward ... and has also publicly called for her death sentence to be commuted.