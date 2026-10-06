Christa Pike Awake and Talking After Botched Tennessee Execution

Christa Pike is awake and talking after surviving Tennessee's botched attempt to execute her last week ... her attorneys told TMZ Tuesday.

Pike remains hospitalized in Nashville, where her lawyers say she's still receiving critical care after suffering severe damage to her arms. Despite the improvement, they say her prognosis remains unclear, and she's facing a long recovery.

We're told her legal team plans to see and speak with her this evening.

As we reported, Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital before the execution was halted and she was rushed from prison by ambulance.

Witnesses said Pike was still breathing and snoring after the drugs were administered. Her attorneys later said officials made at least seven attempts to place an IV in her left arm ... while her right arm turned purple during the process.

The failed execution also came just months after Tennessee botched the execution of Tony Carruthers, prompting Gov. Bill Lee to pause executions for the rest of 2026 and order an independent review.

Play video content Video: Christa Pike's Lawyers Call for Death Sentence to Be Commuted After Failed Execution

Pike's attorneys say she's still handcuffed and shackled to her hospital bed ... but they have publicly called for her death sentence to be commuted ... arguing Pike had already endured a cruel and traumatic ordeal.

Pike was convicted of the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, a fellow Job Corps student in Knoxville. Pike was 18 when Slemmer was killed.