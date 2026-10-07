Texas Executes Inmate After Christa Pike Survives Botched Lethal Injection

Texas has carried out an execution days after Tennessee inmate Christa Pike survived two doses of lethal injection ... with the condemned killer's final words directed at his victim's family.

Jamaal Howard was pronounced dead Wednesday night at a Texas prison after receiving a dose of pentobarbital ... the same drug used during Pike's botched execution last week.

Howard was convicted of fatally shooting convenience store clerk Vickie Swartout during a 2000 robbery in Texas. Surveillance video showed Howard shooting Swartout in the chest before stealing $114 and a carton of cigarettes.

Before the execution, Howard apologized to Swartout's family, who watched from a viewing room near the death chamber.

"I wish that you accept my apology and I wish for your forgiveness," Howard said. "I'm sorry for what happened. I wish you can learn to forgive me one of these days.”"

Howard's attorneys had asked courts to halt the execution, arguing Texas' supply of pentobarbital could be degraded and pose risks similar to those allegedly involved in Pike's failed execution.

Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital during her September 30 execution in Tennessee ... her attorney says they believed she was brain dead Monday night, only for her to unexpectedly wake up and begin speaking. Her lawyers blame blown veins, deteriorated drugs and a lack of emergency medical care, while Gov. Bill Lee has halted the state’s remaining execution for the year.