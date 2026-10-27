Convicted Killer Who Escaped From Prison May Still Be in Tennessee, $2500 Reward Offered

A convicted murderer who escaped from a Tennessee prison is still on the run ... and with state and federal authorities launching a massive manhunt and offering a $2,500 reward, investigators believe the fugitive is still hiding out somewhere in the state -- at least for now, TMZ has learned.

The Tennessee Department of Correction issued a statement Monday, saying that inmate Jacob Allen Morley escaped through a fence at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville Sunday night.

Play video content Video: Escaped Inmate Jacob Allen Morley Seen Stealing Truck Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The DOC has also released surveillance video capturing the moment Morley stole a white 2008 Ford F-350 truck with Tennessee plates and a Lindamood Planting Company logo on the door. Morley allegedly took the vehicle from Lake County in the Tiptonville area early Tuesday. Officials also said they reviewed camera footage showing Morley giving them the slip in his prison uniform.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is spearheading the manhunt and, get this, TMZ has learned that the U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search. A rep for the Marshals tells TMZ ... their federal officers have received several tips and they're currently running them down ... but they haven't found Morley just yet. However, the rep tells us ... they believe Morley is still in Tennessee ... at least for now.

The Marshals' spokesperson warned that Morley is considered very "dangerous" because he was convicted of murdering his co-worker in 2022. Morley also stuffed the victim's body inside a box that police found underneath a house after the man vanished weeks earlier.

In their statement, DOC officials offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to Morley's capture. Officials are also asking residents near the prison to check their home security and doorbell cameras, as well as cameras on hunting trails, for possible sightings of Morley.