Influencer Sara Gilson's Estate Revealed Months After Murder-Suicide

Influencer Sara Gilson left behind two life insurance policies, several bank accounts, and a nearly new SUV when she was allegedly killed by her husband ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Sara's estate includes two Primerica life insurance policies, financial accounts, a 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, and miscellaneous personal property.

The paperwork doesn't put a dollar amount on the assets, so it's unclear how much her estate is worth.

Sara's ex-husband, Lyle Landers, is overseeing the estate ... and a judge has appointed him to represent their two children's interests in the proceedings.

As TMZ previously reported ... Lyle asked a court to block beneficiaries of Sara's husband, Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey, from inheriting her assets after she died without a will.

Duffey's ex-wife later told TMZ their children had no interest in Sara's money, saying they only wanted sentimental items belonging to their father.

Authorities say Sara was shot and killed by Duffey inside her Oklahoma home in July before he turned the gun on himself.

Play video content Video: Influencer Allegedly Murdered by Husband After Pedophilia Accusations, 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Broadcastify.com

As previously reported, prior to her death, Sara had filed for a protective order against Duffey, who was being investigated over allegations of lewd molestation of an underage girl.

TMZ later obtained Sara's autopsy report, which revealed extensive bruising on her body in addition to the fatal gunshot wound to the head.