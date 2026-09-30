Influencer Sara Gilson Autopsy Reveals Extensive Bruising Before Fatal Shooting
Influencer Sara Gilson Autopsy Reveals Bruises, Abrasions
Sara Gilson had multiple bruises and abrasions in addition to the gunshot wound that killed her ... TMZ has learned.
According to her autopsy report obtained by TMZ, the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner documented bruising around Sara's right eye, as well as contusions on her arms, buttocks, legs and knees. She also had abrasions on her right elbow and knee.
As we reported, Sara’s cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was ruled homicide. Her toxicology screen was negative.
As for Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey ... his autopsy says he died from a gunshot wound to the head. Duffey’s toxicology screen was negative, and the manner of death was ruled suicide.
As we first reported ... Sara and Duffey were found dead inside Sara's Oklahoma home July 23 in what authorities determined was a murder-suicide. A child's 911 call alerted authorities after dispatchers heard Sara screaming and a loud bang.
Sara had filed an emergency protective order against Duffey weeks earlier after accusing him of inappropriate conduct involving a teenage girl. She also publicly accused him of being a pedophile in a TikTok video shortly before her death.
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