Jeremiah 'Shawn' Duffey's Ex-Wife Says Her Kids Don't Want Sara Gilson's Estate Money

The legal battle surrounding the estate of the late Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffy is heating up ... but his ex-wife says their children aren't interested in anyone else's assets -- they just want the keepsakes their father intended for them.

Stephanie Ramsay tells TMZ she's aware of the recent court filing by Sara Gilson's ex-husband -- Lyle Landers -- but says her priority remains protecting her children during an already difficult time.

The mother of Jeremiah's children tells us, "We are aware of Lyle's filing. However, I'm focused on our kids during this time. My children don't want anything of Sara's, haven't asked for anything of hers and never expected anything."

Instead, Ramsay says her kids simply want the personal belongings that belonged to their father ... adding, "They simply want their dad's things that have sentimental value and the little he left them after passing. Most of it was sold in the past six weeks by Sara."

As we reported, Sara's ex-husband, Lyle, recently filed court documents seeking to block Duffy's "beneficiaries" from profiting from the circumstances surrounding the brutal killing.

In the filing, Lyle argues the court should prevent anyone from financially benefiting from the tragedy while legal issues surrounding the estate continue to unfold.

Ramsay says her children's focus isn't on money or property belonging to Sara -- only the personal items left behind by their father that hold emotional significance.

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Authorities found Sara and Duffey dead from apparent gunshot wounds July 23 and said the case appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Less than two weeks before her death, Sara posted a TikTok accusing Duffey of being a pedophile ... and she obtained a protective order against him.