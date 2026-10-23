Toddler, Grandparents Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide After 911 Call For 'Help'

A toddler with disabilities and his grandparents were found shot to death inside their Ohio home after a frightening 911 call ... and cops say the evidence points to a murder-suicide.

67-year-old Gale Sanders, 51-year-old Melissa Campbell, and their 22-month-old grandson, Kozzar Lotut, were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds in their Gnadenhutten residence ... and police say the firearm used in the shooting was found next to their bodies.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell told local outlet WOIO that "if I had to say the evidence was leaning one way, it's definitely leaning towards a murder-suicide."

Police initially received a 911 call around 4:17 AM Wednesday before the caller hung up.

After dispatchers tried calling them back several times, a faint voice could be heard on the line asking for "help."

When police arrived at the scene, a family member let them inside, and they made the grisly discovery.

Law enforcement says the grandparents often helped care for the toddler.