Mom Allegedly Stabs Husband, Son at Resort Before Begging To Die

A horrifying scene unfolded at a popular family resort in Pennsylvania ... where police say a woman stabbed her husband and 3-year-old son to death before begging dispatchers to help her die.

Metallica Rose Harrison is accused of killing her husband, Charles Harrison, and their young son -- identified only as T.H. -- inside a room at Great Wolf Lodge in the Pocono Mountains.

According to multiple reports, Metallica called 911 around 3:15 PM Monday ... telling dispatchers she needed "help dying" after allegedly trying to take her own life.

During the chilling call, she reportedly told dispatchers her husband and son were already dead ... and said she wanted to join them.

When cops arrived, they found Metallica with wounds to her wrist and neck. Her husband and son were found dead on separate mattresses inside the room.

Investigators say Charles had been stabbed multiple times in the chest, while the little boy suffered a single stab wound to his chest.

And it gets even more disturbing ... police say Metallica repeatedly told first responders, "I f***ed up, I f***ed up," while being taken to the hospital.

She also allegedly said she'd worked hard to be the best mother and wife ... adding, "It wasn't supposed to end like this."

According to cops, the family had been staying at Great Wolf Lodge since September 21 and had extended their trip, with plans to check out Tuesday.

Metallica has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide ... though authorities have not publicly revealed a motive.

Great Wolf Lodge called the deaths a heartbreaking family tragedy and says it's cooperating with investigators.