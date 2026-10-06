Mom of 3 Found Dead While Hosting Sleepover, Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

Dr. Hannah Terry, a mother of three, was found dead in her home in England while hosting a sleepover ... and a man was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to multiple UK outlets, Dr. Terry was found dead in her Dersingham estate early Sunday morning. Her home is near King Charles III's Sandringham Estate.

Cops say they arrested a man on suspicion of murder ... though they have not yet revealed his identity. Dr. Terry was said to be hosting a sleepover when she was found dead. According to reports, it's believed the police took the children from her home after she was pronounced dead.

Dr. Terry worked at the local medical office near her town -- Grimston Medical Centre -- which released a statement after her death.

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The statement reads, "We are sorry to let patients know that Grimston Medical Centre is temporarily closed due to extremely difficult circumstances affecting our practice team. We apologize for the disruption and appreciate your patience and understanding at what is a very difficult time for our colleagues.”

On the medical center's website, Dr. Terry's profile states she was "proud to be a caring and professional doctor with a keen interest in aesthetics."