Georgia Mass Shooting: Manhunt Underway After Two Dead And 35 Injured

Two people were killed and 35 injured during a mass shooting in Georgia on Sunday -- and police have launched a manhunt for the gunman or gunmen, according to authorities.

The bullets started flying during a block party in the early morning hours Sunday in Vienna, GA, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced in a press release.

GBI officials said deputies from Dooly County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the neighborhood when the shots rang out and they dashed to the scene, where they discovered the carnage.

According to police ... 2 young men -- identified as Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson, 21, and Macaleb Malik Jackson, 23 -- were found dead from gunshot wounds on the street. It's unclear if the Jacksons were related.

In addition, police said 35 other victims were shot and taken to local hospitals, where they were being treated for their injuries, with their conditions ranging from stable to critical.