3 College Students Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Trump Before Campus Rally

Three University of South Alabama students are under arrest after the FBI claims they threatened the life of President Donald Trump ahead of yesterday's rally on campus.

Amare Woods, Cameron Lewis and Kayla Smith -- who were charged with threats against the president -- are currently in custody after being taken into custody Friday ... Fox10 reported.

Their alleged threats -- which authorities say were made independently of each other -- were uncovered during an intelligence search of social media on September 29 ... according to AL.com.

The FBI claims Woods said on TikTok on September 27 that the president "gotta die bro" ... according to federal documents obtained by AL.com.

Biology major Lewis is accused of writing on Sept. 26 "n****s gon remember the University of South Alabama the same way they remember Utah Valley University" -- a reference to where Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

In another instance ... the FBI claims that Lewis advocated to "Q50 ... THAT N****" -- referencing the fatal shooting of Mikquale Cooper ... AKA Bloodhound Q50.

In response to a TikTok about Trump's upcoming appearance ... Smith allegedly responded ... "We only got one chance let’s take it," along with an image of someone mock-holding a firearm.

Woods' lawyer Jason Darley said ... "It’s unfortunate because he’s a very young, very small kid and he’s sitting in federal court ... As I told the judge, this kid is the furthest away from any defendant I’ve ever represented in federal court in 21 years."