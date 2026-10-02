Donald Trump Poaches White House Reporter Beni Rae Harmony for His Press Team

Donald Trump still hasn't decided who will replace Karoline Leavitt as press secretary ... but he's adding a reporter who’s caught his eye to his White House comms crew.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Beni Rae Harmony -- a 24-year-old White House correspondent for Real America's Voice -- has been hired as a new spokesperson and assistant press secretary for the White House. She starts on Monday.

Harmony has recently become a regular in the White House press pool ... traveling to Ireland with Trump, who was seen on September 13 holding a stack of papers with what appears to say "Beni Rae Harmony" printed in bold at the top.

We're told Trump has taken a liking to Harmony ... and wanted her on his team.

Harmony joined Real America's Voice in September 2025 ... shortly after quitting her news anchor job in Springfield, Illinois, where she'd been suspended for delivering an emotional on-air tribute to Charlie Kirk following his killing.

The hire comes as Trump battles other members of the White House press corps ... a couple weeks ago, POTUS announced he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, prompting all three outlets to sue him and admin officials.

More recently, Real America's Voice took CNN's spot on Air Force One for Trump's trip to Tennessee last weekend ... when he went to a college football game.