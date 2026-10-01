Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, 34, Dating YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella, 24

Rep. Yassamin Ansari has a new guy in her life -- and a decade on him -- dating 24-year-old YouTuber and progressive political commentator Jack Cocchiarella ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the two have been seeing each other for the past few months, and things are going strong. They first met when Cocchiarella interviewed Ansari in spring 2025 ... started hanging out as friends a few months later, and things eventually turned romantic.

Ansari -- a freshman Democratic congresswoman repping Arizona's 3rd District -- is hitting the campaign trail as she gears up for reelection in November.

Cocchiarella has cultivated a large social media following, including more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube. He's also sat down with prominent Dems ... including Gavin Newsom, Zohran Mamdani and Hakeem Jeffries.

We reached out to Yassamin, who tells us ... "I’m not commenting on my personal life, nor is it anyone's business. Right now, ICE is terrorizing communities across the country with zero accountability, and Trump’s reckless war in Iran continues raging on. I'm focused on helping to flip the House so we can pass meaningful legislation -- that’s what we should all be focused on."

Jack tells also TMZ he doesn't like to comment on his personal life.