Sen. John Kennedy Says He Uses Special Senate Version of ChatGPT

A.I. Risks Are Real, But I Still Rely On It

Play video content Video: Sen. John Kennedy Says He Uses a Special Senate Version of ChatGPT TMZ.com

Sen. John Kennedy has his own special version of ChatGPT -- well, technically the whole Senate does -- and even he doesn't seem totally sure where the information goes.

Jacob caught up with Sen. Kennedy in Washington D.C. on Monday and asked about Bill Gates' warning that A.I. could become catastrophically dangerous in the wrong hands.

Kennedy said he thinks Bill is acting in good faith and pointed out there are serious risks with A.I. ... just like there are with nuclear weapons and bioterrorism.

Then Kennedy casually revealed he's already using the technology himself ... telling Jacob he used A.I. on the plane ride in to do research, something he does "all the time."

Kennedy says the Senate has its own special version of ChatGPT, because lawmakers aren't allowed to put their preferred programs on Senate devices. He says the Senate's version has been checked out and approved for use.

Which led Jacob to the obvious question ... does that mean confidential information stays away from ChatGPT corporate? Kennedy doesn't sound too sure, or too concerned.

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As we reported, Bill warned A.I. is powerful enough to help drive events causing as many as a billion deaths if it's abused and unchecked ... and called for lawmakers to regulate the technology.