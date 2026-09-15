Senator John Kennedy Says There Are No Winners When Discussing Bestiality

Play video content Video: Sen. John Kennedy Says No One Wins When Conversation Turns To Bestiality TMZ DC

Sen. John Kennedy still seems shocked that the FBI is willing to take a second look at candidates who admit to bestiality ... because chicken fornicators aren't getting a job offer from him.

Charlie caught up with the Senator from Louisiana on Capitol Hill after Tuesday's bizarre exchange between him and FBI Director Kash Patel ... and he said he still doesn't totally understand why the agency had to get into bestiality in the first place.

Play video content Video: Kash Patel Pressed On FBI Hiring Rules Involving Bestiality Habits PBS

Sen. Kennedy says it should be obvious ... if a candidate shows up to a job interview with his office and says they're into legs and breasts AND wings -- then they're not getting a position from him, regardless of whether his bylaws specifically state it or not.

He says it's just common sense ... though he admits he understands Director Patel's point -- obviously, someone being forced into something against their will is different than desiring to do the deed.

Sen. Kennedy has a nickel's worth of free advice for people ... if the word "bestiality" comes up, there's no way to win while talking about it. End of discussion.

Ultimately, Sen. Kennedy explains he had to get involved because Americans on both sides of the political divide have tarnished the FBI's image ... and he's trying to clear up confusion to protect the shield. However, he says he just doesn't get the change at all ... and it sounds like he never will.