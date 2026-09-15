Federal Raid on DTLA Apartment Uncovers Alligator and Drugs, K-9 Collapses From Fentanyl

The feds raided a luxury apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles ... where a young couple ended up in custody after cops found pounds of fentanyl and cocaine -- and even a baby alligator, TMZ has confirmed.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Marvin Angelito and Susan Gonzalez were charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. A search warrant was executed after a sting operation where the feds purchased drugs from an associate of Marvin and Susan.

Federal agents swarmed the DTLA apartment on September 10 ... and entered to find the two suspects sleeping. A K-9 was deployed to search the apartment but "became disoriented and began to collapse due to fentanyl exposure."

The K-9 handler had to utilize Narcan to revive the police dog.

The agents found 42,000 grams of fentanyl from the kitchen cupboard, 1,038 grams of heroin, three vials of bromobenzene, 7,000 grams of cocaine, and various tools to make drugs.

The report said the agents also found an AR-15 rifle, a .50-caliber pistol, and a signal radio jammer device. A small alligator was also found and seized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.