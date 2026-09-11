Kash Patel Ordered FBI Official to Respond to Posts Criticizing Him Over Epstein

Kash Patel apparently wanted to unleash the FBI's resources on his internet bullies ... because he ordered aides to respond to his social media critics ... including a user with an offensive handle who criticized the Jeffrey Epstein investigations.

According to FBI records obtained by the Daily Beast, the FBI director was directing aides to respond to troll tweets with the Bureau's accomplishments.

You can see in the screenshot ... Patel flagged a post from a handle with the r-slur in the name in a series of messages from February.

Patel and an official go back and forth about whether or not the account is an "Epstein didn't kill himself" bot ... and that's when Patel hits him with the directive.

He tells the agent ... "what i asked you and your team to do is find them, and post our record year results back at them all, continuously."

The agent told Patel it "would look bad on you" to engage with an account with an offensive handle ... but Patel blew off the concern.

Patel said the issue was the number of eyeballs on the post, explaining ... "because people see it and need to be seeing our stats."