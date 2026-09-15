Kash Patel Grilled About Bestiality Rules in FBI Hiring

So, the FBI's Cool with Bestiality???

Play video content Video: Kash Patel Pressed On FBI Hiring Rules Involving Bestiality Habits PBS

Kash Patel is feeling the heat on Capitol Hill over the FBI removing bestiality as a disqualifier to become an agent ... a regulation that, as you can imagine, raised a bunch of eyebrows.

The FBI Director testified Tuesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about oversight of his agency, and when Sen. John Kennedy grilled Patel regarding the bureau’s recent policy change, things got weird.

Patel explained the previous system automatically removed any FBI candidates who'd been involved in bestiality or prostitution "on either side of it."

That "either side" remark clearly threw Kennedy for a loop, because he fired back ... "So you disqualified the animal?”

Director Patel oddly responded, "We have great K-9s, but we're not gonna disqualify."

Lots of perplexed looks as Kennedy said, "I'm trying to understand why you did this.”

The exchanges on the topic got more heated, but what Patel was trying to make clear is the FBI no longer automatically disqualifies candidates if they're victims of prostitution, trafficking or bestiality.

As for how someone could be a victim of bestiality ... Patel said a person could be forced to do it.