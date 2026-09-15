Rep. Haley Stevens Dishes on Engagement, Busts Dance Move

Play video content Video: Haley Stevens Talks Love Life and Lets Loose With Dance Moves TMZ DC

Rep. Haley Stevens' congressional career is coming to an end ... but her personal life's clearly making her feel groovy -- because she busted a move while giving deets on her engagement!

Jacob caught up with the Michigan Rep Tuesday ... and she's obviously feeling herself on the Hill these days -- busting a couple dance moves when Jacob's ringtone started playing.

Then, she dove into gossip ... laying out the romantic-comedy saga surrounding her relationship with Jason Turkish -- a disability rights lawyer based in the Great Lakes State.

Rep. Stevens says it's a classic pals-to-lovers story ... with the pair realizing the friend zone wasn't where they really wanted to be.

It just goes to show ... even members of Congress can find time for romance. Stevens will have more time in her personal life soon -- her 4-term tenure in Congress will end in January after she lost the Senate primary.

As for their upcoming wedding ... ya gotta watch the clip all the way through to hear the shocking location the two are considering for their honeymoon.